German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets PM Modi on his two-day India visit

German Chancellor Olaf is on his two-day India visit. Earlier in the day, the German Chancellor was received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Delhi's Hyderabad House. This came after the Indian PM received Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the German leader was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

Earlier in the day, the German Chancellor was received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

Before his arrival, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Scholz's visit is an opportunity to further deepen the multifaceted India-Germany strategic partnership. Scholz is also expected to discuss bilateral trade, technologies, clean energy, the war in Ukraine and defence with his Indian counterpart.

German Chancellor Olaf is on his two-day India visit. Chancellor Scholz is visiting for the very first time after he became the German chancellor in December 2021.

Modi and Scholz last met in Indonesia's Bali on November 16, 2022 on the sidelines of the G20 summit. The two leaders first met in Berlin on May 2, 2022, for the sixth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). It was followed by PM Modi's visit to the Alpine castle of Schloss Elmau in southern Germany in June to attend the G7 summit.

Scholz will leave for Bengaluru on Sunday morning and is scheduled to depart from Karnataka's capital in the evening.