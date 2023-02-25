English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets PM Modi on his two day India visit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets PM Modi on his two-day India visit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets PM Modi on his two-day India visit
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Feb 25, 2023 12:37:19 PM IST (Updated)

German Chancellor Olaf is on his two-day India visit. Earlier in the day, the German Chancellor was received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Delhi's Hyderabad House. This came after the Indian PM received Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the German leader was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

Recommended Articles

View All
Congress Plenary: It's time for a reality check and chart a future course with pragmatism

Congress Plenary: It's time for a reality check and chart a future course with pragmatism

Feb 25, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Finance Ministry report: Possibility of a weaker monsoon, rate hike full impact unlikely before 2024

Finance Ministry report: Possibility of a weaker monsoon, rate hike full impact unlikely before 2024

Feb 24, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Sky is the limit for India, but not enough has been done, says DLF’s KP Singh

Sky is the limit for India, but not enough has been done, says DLF’s KP Singh

Feb 24, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

World View: One year on, scars of Russia-Ukraine war appear in Indo-Pacific

World View: One year on, scars of Russia-Ukraine war appear in Indo-Pacific

Feb 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


Earlier in the day, the German Chancellor was received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.
Before his arrival, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Scholz's visit is an opportunity to further deepen the multifaceted India-Germany strategic partnership. Scholz is also expected to discuss bilateral trade, technologies, clean energy, the war in Ukraine and defence with his Indian counterpart.
German Chancellor Olaf is on his two-day India visit. Chancellor Scholz is visiting for the very first time after he became the German chancellor in December 2021.
Modi and Scholz last met in Indonesia's Bali on November 16, 2022 on the sidelines of the G20 summit. The two leaders first met in Berlin on May 2, 2022, for the sixth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). It was followed by PM Modi's visit to the Alpine castle of Schloss Elmau in southern Germany in June to attend the G7 summit.
Scholz will leave for Bengaluru on Sunday morning and is scheduled to depart from Karnataka's capital in the evening.
Also Read:Berlin looking at $5.2 billion submarine deal with India, ahead of German chancellor visit
First Published: Feb 25, 2023 12:25 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

GermanyNarendra Modi

Next Article

Aurangabad renamed `Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar', Osmanabad is now `Dharashiv'

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X