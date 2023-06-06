CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsGE HAL deal on jet engines done, 600 India MSMEs to benefit

GE-HAL deal on jet engines done, 600 India MSMEs to benefit

GE-HAL deal on jet engines done, 600 India MSMEs to benefit
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Parikshit Luthra  Jun 6, 2023 8:19:08 PM IST (Updated)

The American defence company will be entering into an agreement with India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to co-produce jet engines in India. The central government is yet to announce a site for the co-production of GE jet engines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden are all set to announce a mega defence deal during their upcoming meeting between June 21-24, 2023, in Washington DC. After the US government gave the go-ahead to General Electric (GE) to transfer jet engine manufacturing technology to India, the two sides reached an in-principle agreement on the deal. 

The American defence company will be entering into an agreement with India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to co-produce jet engines in the South Asian nation. The technology will power India's fighter jet program once the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is operationalised. 
It is significant to note that GE and HAL had entered into an agreement to manufacture jet engines in 2012, but the deal could not take off as the government wanted higher levels of technology transfer. 
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X