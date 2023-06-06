GE-HAL deal on jet engines done, 600 India MSMEs to benefit

2 Min(s) Read
The American defence company will be entering into an agreement with India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to co-produce jet engines in India. The central government is yet to announce a site for the co-production of GE jet engines.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden are all set to announce a mega defence deal during their upcoming meeting between June 21-24, 2023, in Washington DC. After the US government gave the go-ahead to General Electric (GE) to transfer jet engine manufacturing technology to India, the two sides reached an in-principle agreement on the deal.
The American defence company will be entering into an agreement with India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to co-produce jet engines in the South Asian nation. The technology will power India's fighter jet program once the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is operationalised.
It is significant to note that GE and HAL had entered into an agreement to manufacture jet engines in 2012, but the deal could not take off as the government wanted higher levels of technology transfer.
.@generalelectric & Hindustan Aeronautics are set to manufacture fighter jet engines in India. Sources say the Biden administration has given permission for GE to co-produce the engines in #India ahead of PM Modi's U.S. visit later this month. @Parikshitl reports. pic.twitter.com/OsRkSuDgtu— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) June 6, 2023