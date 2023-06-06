GE-HAL deal on jet engines done, 600 India MSMEs to benefit

The American defence company will be entering into an agreement with India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to co-produce jet engines in India. The central government is yet to announce a site for the co-production of GE jet engines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden are all set to announce a mega defence deal during their upcoming meeting between June 21-24, 2023, in Washington DC. After the US government gave the go-ahead to General Electric (GE) to transfer jet engine manufacturing technology to India, the two sides reached an in-principle agreement on the deal.

The American defence company will be entering into an agreement with India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to co-produce jet engines in the South Asian nation. The technology will power India's fighter jet program once the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is operationalised.