General Bipin Rawat: From Chief of Army Staff to India's first ever Chief of Defence Staff

“An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” IAF said in a tweet.

A total of 14 people including Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, Defence Assistant, security commandos and IAF pilots were on board the chopper, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

General Rawat is India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, who took over the coveted post on December 30, 2019. General Rawat had served as the 57th and last Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee as well as 26th Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army

General Rawat was born on March 16, 1958, and graduated from the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy. He is also an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington and the Higher Command Course at the United States Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

General Rawat was commissioned in the Fifth Battalion of the Eleven Gorkha Rifles in 1978. Over a four-decade-long service, General Rawat has served as the Brigade Commander, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-C) Southern Command, General Staff Officer Grade 2 at the Military Operations Directorate, Colonel Military Secretary and Deputy Military Secretary in the Military Secretary’s Branch and Senior Instructor in the Junior Command Wing.

General Rawat served in Northern and Eastern command where he was instrumental in several counterinsurgency operations. General Rawat had earlier commanded the 19 Infantry Division in Uri and 3 Corps in Dimapur. He was one of the key figures involved in the cross border strike in 2015 against the Naga insurgent hideouts inside Myanmar, and then the 2016 surgical strikes conducted across the border in Pakistan. General Rawat was also at the helm during the 2019 Balakot airstrike. The senior officer was also responsible for handling the 2017 China-India border standoff in Doklam.

General Rawat was awarded AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, COAS awards for his gallantry and service. The top officer had also served with the UN Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), where he was twice awarded the Force Commander’s Commendation.

General Rawat has also been academically gifted having published multiple articles on ‘National Security’ and ‘Leadership’ in several journals and publications. General Rawat holds two Diplomas in Management and Computer Studies respectively and was also awarded Doctorate of Philosophy (Ph D) from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut in military media strategic studies.