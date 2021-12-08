Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash LIVE updates: CDS, wife dead in IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu; President, PM Modi & others express condolences

It’s deeply painful for me to learn of the loss of lives in the chopper crash. I join the fellow citizens in paying tributes to each of those who died while performing their duty. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 8, 2021
As India’s first CDS, Gen Rawat worked on diverse aspects relating to our armed forces including defence reforms. He brought with him a rich experience of serving in the Army. India will never forget his exceptional service.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2021
A very sad day for the nation as we have lost our CDS, General Bipin Rawat Ji in a very tragic accident. He was one of the bravest soldiers, who has served the motherland with utmost devotion. His exemplary contributions & commitment cannot be put into words. I am deeply pained.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 8, 2021
Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021
13 of the 14 personnel involved in the military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu have been confirmed dead. Identities of the bodies to be confirmed through DNA testing: Sources— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021
Delhi | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches the residence of CDS Bipin Rawat pic.twitter.com/05DismLAq9— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021
An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021