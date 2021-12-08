Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash LIVE updates: CDS, wife dead in IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu; President, PM Modi & others express condolences

IAF helicopter crash LIVE updates:

Indian Air Force on Wednesday said that Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 11 others were killed when the Army chopper carrying them crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the residence of Rawat and spoke to his daughter. The defence minister is likely to make a statement on the incident in Parliament tomorrow, according to reports.

The IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter got airborne from Sulur for Wellington and there were 14 persons on board the chopper including the crew. The Chief of Defence Staff was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington. The IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident.

Here are the latest updates on the IAF helicopter crash with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and others on board:

President Kovind tweets condolences

It’s deeply painful for me to learn of the loss of lives in the chopper crash. I join the fellow citizens in paying tributes to each of those who died while performing their duty. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 8, 2021

Mortal remains of CDS Rawat & 12 others killed in chopper crash expected to arrive in Delhi by evening tomorrow

PM Modi expresses his condolences

As India’s first CDS, Gen Rawat worked on diverse aspects relating to our armed forces including defence reforms. He brought with him a rich experience of serving in the Army. India will never forget his exceptional service. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2021

Union Miniser Amit Shah calls it 'a sad day for nation'

A very sad day for the nation as we have lost our CDS, General Bipin Rawat Ji in a very tragic accident. He was one of the bravest soldiers, who has served the motherland with utmost devotion. His exemplary contributions & commitment cannot be put into words. I am deeply pained. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 8, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed anguish over the demise of first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others

With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident.

Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was pilot of the Mi-17V5 which crashed with 14 personnel on board including CDS Gen Bipin Rawat. He is the Commanding Officer of the 109 Helicopter Unit

Thirteen of the 14 occupants of the IAF helicopter that crashed in TN killed, one survivor, a male, says Nilgiris Collector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meet at 6:30 PM today

13 of the 14 personnel involved in the military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu have been confirmed dead. Identities of the bodies to be confirmed through DNA testing: Sources

Army Chief General MM Naravane briefs Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the incident of the crash of a military chopper in Tamil Nadu, that was also carrying CDS Gen Bipin Rawat.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to give a statement in Parliament tomorrow, sources told CNN-News18. Rajnath Singh earlier visited CDS Bipin Rawat's residence in New Delhi and asked the IAF chief to visit the crash site.

The government is likely to issue a statement tomorrow in Parliament on the crash of the military chopper with Chief of Defence Staff on board, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said he is shocked and disheartened to hear about the crash of an Army chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat. "I've instructed the local administration to provide all the help needed in rescue operations even as I'm rushing to the spot," he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai: "Saddened to hear that the IAF chopper carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat crashed. I am trying to gather more information on the incident. As per preliminary information, he has been taken to hospital for treatment."

Rajnath Singh reaches Bipin Rawat's residence in New Delhi.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asked the Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari to reach the crash site. Chaudhri is currently on his way to Sulur airbase.

IAF Chief Air Marshal VR Chaudhri is on his way to the crash site. Five people have died and two have survived; they are in hospital with severe burn injuries.

"Extremely tragic news coming in from Coonoor. Today, the entire nation prays for the safety of those who were onboard including CDS Bipin Rawat and his family members. Also praying for the speedy recovery of everyone who was injured": West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan prays for everyone's well-being.

Expressing dismay over the helicopter crash, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said he was praying for everyone's safety.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin to visit Ooty this evening to oversee the rescue works and treatment, departing at 5 from Chennai, according to a report on News18 Tamil.

"An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," read the Indian Air Force tweet.

The mishap happened at the Nanjappanchathiram area amid heavy mist and early visuals showed the helicopter in flames.

With inputs from agencies