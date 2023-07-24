Gender parity in politics where education levels are not that high almost impossible: PT Rajan

Rajan believes in giving priority to individually qualified and capable candidates, regardless of their gender, to ensure effective decision-making and running of meetings. He emphasized the need for additional measures to ensure a learning curve for women in politics.

It is almost impossible to have gender parity in politics where education levels are not that high, despite the state mandating 50 percent reservation, believes Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, state Minister of IT and Digital Services

“Change is hard, change in politics is harder, change in politics where education levels are not that high is almost impossible,” Rajan said at the Chennai Chapter of Future Female Forward in a conversation with CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan.

Following the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, only 12 women were elected in the state — six on DMK ticket, three from AIADMK ticket, two from BJP and one affiliated to Congress. This is the lowest representation of women in Tamil Nadu since 1996, and one of the lowest rate in the country. However,of the 20 municipal corporations in the state, 11 are run by women.

Despite the difficulties, the state has taken significant steps towards achieving gender equality in local body politics, with a 50% reservation for women.

While this reservation policy has shown some success, Rajan points out that a reasonable number of the women holding positions are often related to politically influential males. Over time, many of these women realize that the real power lies with the individual who signs the paper, not just those holding influential positions.

Rajan believes in giving priority to individually qualified and capable candidates, regardless of their gender, to ensure effective decision-making and running of meetings. Citing a case of a woman leader, who was found lacking in policy making, he emphasized the need for additional measures to ensure a learning curve for women in politics.

Comparing Tamil Nadu's progress to Kerala, Rajan noted that Kerala is ahead in terms of women representation in MLAs and ministers. Although Tamil Nadu is making progress, there is still room for improvement. Nonetheless, he acknowledges that there are other states that face even greater challenges regarding gender parity in politics.