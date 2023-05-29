Everyone has the right to choose their gender, says Rajasthan High Court

It has been held that the right of a person to self-perceived gender identity is a part of their fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, which also grants all Indians the right to equality.

The Rajasthan High Court, in a recent order, has observed that a human being's right to choose their own sex or gender identity is integral to their personality and one of the most basic aspects of self-determination, dignity and freedom. It also observed that there are more genders than just cisgender.

"Gender identity is the most fundamental aspect of life which refers to a person's intrinsic value of being a Male or Female," the order reads. "Everyone is entitled to enjoy all human rights which are a basic necessity to survive, without discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity."

Observing this in an order dated May 25, Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand directed authorities to consider modifying the service record of the petitioner, a person assigned the female gender at birth.

It ordered the petitioner to file an application with the District Magistrate to change their gender details. Once issued, the petitioner can take their certificate and apply for a change in service records to relevant authorities.

"Everybody on this planet has a right to be treated with respect and dignity, be it a Male or a Female or any other gender," the court order reads.

In its observation, the court also quotes the Rigveda from the Hindu mythology, which considers three types of gender — the Male or "purush," the Female or "Prakiti" and the third gender which is "Tritiya Prakiti."

Till the past we used to consider Male and Female as two biological sex but the developed science has proved that there are more genders than just cisgender, the court said.

"In the recent times the modern Indian society have considered them as the third gender otherwise there was no such identity given to them legally. Still, all is not well, and the third gender people are struggling to constitute a part of the civil society," the order reads.

According to the order and a Bar and Bench story, the petitioner secured a job in 2013 under the General Female Category. However, after being diagnosed with Gender Identity Disorder, they got gender reassginment surgery (GRS) and transitioned to male. They subsequently married a woman and became a father to two children.

He has now requested authorities to change his name and gender in service records, without which him and his family face difficulties accessing benefits entitled to them as a result of his service, the petitioner claims.

However, the Government of Rajasthan opposed his claims, arguing that a declaration from the Civil Court was needed for a change in sex based on gender identity.

However, pointing at the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act of 2019, the court notes that individuals who have undergone GRS prior to 2019 are allowed to apply for a certificate indicating their gender change. Denying this right to those who have already undergone the surgery contradicts the purpose of the Act and perpetuates discrimination, the Rajasthan High Court said.

Observing this, the court directed the authorities to submit a compliance report and adjourned the matter until September 4.