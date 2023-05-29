Everyone has the right to choose their gender, says Rajasthan High Court

It has been held that the right of a person to self-perceived gender identity is a part of their fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, which also grants all Indians the right to equality.

The Rajasthan High Court, in a recent order, has observed that a human being's right to choose their own sex or gender identity is integral to their personality and one of the most basic aspects of self-determination, dignity and freedom. It also observed that there are more genders than just cisgender.

"Gender identity is the most fundamental aspect of life which refers to a person's intrinsic value of being a Male or Female," the order reads. "Everyone is entitled to enjoy all human rights which are a basic necessity to survive, without discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity."

Observing this in an order dated May 25, Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand directed authorities to consider modifying the service record of the petitioner, a person assigned the female gender at birth.