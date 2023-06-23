GE Aerospace to transfer 80% of technology to India for F-414 engine production: Official

The landmark deal was sealed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States.

American defence company GE Aerospace has agreed to transfer 80 percent of its technology to India for the production of F-414 fighter jet engines under its deal with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a senior official said on Friday, June 23, reported Reuters.

"With this deal, we will have 80 percent transfer of tech in making GE 414 engine, which will enhance the operational performance of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MKII," the official said.

The collaboration is set to significantly enhance the operational capabilities of India's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MKII. A noteworthy aspect of this agreement is that a whopping 80 percent of the engine manufacturing will take place within India, with only minor components being sourced from elsewhere. This infusion of advanced technology represents a major breakthrough for India, solidifying its access to cutting-edge defence technologies.

The deal holds immense strategic importance as it places India among the top five countries worldwide to possess such sophisticated engine technology. The precise number of jet engines to be manufactured and their associated costs have yet to be determined.

The transfer of technology encompasses a range of critical defense aspects, including specialised coatings for corrosion prevention, advanced manufacturing techniques for turbine blades, and innovative laser drilling methods. Moreover, by localising the production of these engines, India will experience streamlined maintenance, repair, and overhaul processes, resulting in improved efficiency.

With inputs from Reuters