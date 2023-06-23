GE Aerospace to transfer 80% of technology to India for F-414 engine production: Official

The landmark deal was sealed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States.

American defence company GE Aerospace has agreed to transfer 80 percent of its technology to India for the production of F-414 fighter jet engines under its deal with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a senior official said on Friday, June 23, reported Reuters.

"With this deal, we will have 80 percent transfer of tech in making GE 414 engine, which will enhance the operational performance of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MKII," the official said.