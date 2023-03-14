Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani to tie knot with Diva Jamin Shah; gets engaged in private affair

Jeet Adani is the younger son of Gautam Adani. He completed his schooling at the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. Since the event was a private affair, the pictures of the engagement ceremony surfaced late. The couple chose traditional attire in pastel tones for one of their special moments.
Business Tycoon Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani got engaged to Diva Jamin Shah, daughter of diamond merchant Jamin Shah, in a private ceremony held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Early metaverse adopters will gain new customers, improve profitability: Wipro study
Mar 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Pakistan economic crisis | Ramadan relief package for poor, seeking IMF leniency and crimes at gunpoint
Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
These are the cities where freshers have high scope in blue & grey collar jobs in India
Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
You won't believe where the Oscar winner Naatu Naatu song was filmed
Mar 14, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
The event was a lowkey affair and only close friends and family members made their presence. Although the date of their marriage has not been announced yet.
Diva's family has a background in the diamond business, She is the daughter of diamond merchant Jamin Shah, who owns the diamond company C Dinesh And Co-Private Limited that is based out of Mumbai and Surat.
Since the event was a private affair, the pictures of the engagement ceremony surfaced late. The couple chose traditional attire in pastel tones for one of their special moments.
The Adani Group is one of the largest conglomerates in India with a market cap of 20 lakh crores, and Jeet Adani's elder brother, Karan Adani, is married to Paridhi, the daughter of well-known corporate lawyer Cyril Shroff.
Also Read: DRI concludes investigation into Adani Group's power imports, Indonesian coal probe still pending
About Jeet Adani
Jeet Adani is the younger son of Gautam Adani. He completed his schooling at the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.
In 2019, Jeet Adani joined the Adani Group and is currently the Vice President of Group Finance, which has interests in various sectors such as airports, ports, and railways. He leads Adani Airports and Adani Digital Labs.
He started his career in the Group CFO’s office, looking at Strategic Finance, Capital Markets and Risk & Governance Policy.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!