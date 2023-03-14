Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani to tie knot with Diva Jamin Shah; gets engaged in private affair

Jeet Adani is the younger son of Gautam Adani. He completed his schooling at the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. Since the event was a private affair, the pictures of the engagement ceremony surfaced late. The couple chose traditional attire in pastel tones for one of their special moments.

Business Tycoon Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani got engaged to Diva Jamin Shah, daughter of diamond merchant Jamin Shah, in a private ceremony held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12.

The event was a lowkey affair and only close friends and family members made their presence. Although the date of their marriage has not been announced yet.

Diva's family has a background in the diamond business, She is the daughter of diamond merchant Jamin Shah, who owns the diamond company C Dinesh And Co-Private Limited that is based out of Mumbai and Surat.

The Adani Group is one of the largest conglomerates in India with a market cap of 20 lakh crores, and Jeet Adani's elder brother, Karan Adani, is married to Paridhi, the daughter of well-known corporate lawyer Cyril Shroff.

About Jeet Adani

In 2019, Jeet Adani joined the Adani Group and is currently the Vice President of Group Finance, which has interests in various sectors such as airports, ports, and railways. He leads Adani Airports and Adani Digital Labs.

He started his career in the Group CFO’s office, looking at Strategic Finance, Capital Markets and Risk & Governance Policy.