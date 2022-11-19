No better time to be Indian, associate with India than now, says Gautam Adani

Adani also expressed confidence that by 2030, India will be the world's third-largest economy and the second-largest by 2050.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, in his concluding remarks at the World Congress of Accountants said that if there was ever a time to be Indian, be in India and associate with India - it is now.

Speaking at the congress, whose theme is "Building Trust Enabling Sustainability," Adani said that the group will invest over $70 billion over the next decade to build the world's most integrated renewable energy value chain. "The combination of solar and wind power coupled with green hydrogen opens up unprecedented possibilities for India," he said, adding that it is possible for India to become a net green-energy exporter by 2050.

The billionaire-entrepreneur was delivering the keynote address at the congress.

Adani also expressed confidence that by 2030, India will be the world's third-largest economy and the second-largest by 2050. He hopes for India to start adding $1 trillion to its economy every 12-18 months within the next decade, putting it on course to be a $30 trillion economy by 2050. "With stock market capitalisation, that will possibly exceed $45 trillion," he said.

The Adani Group chairman also questioned developed nations for failing to contribute towards limiting global warming, adding that climate treaties have done little to change the world. He also mentioned that in today's world, the word "superpower" will have to be defined as those nations that take responsibility to step in and help others in a crisis and not bully other nations into submission.

Other Highlights From Adani's Speech:

Balanced governance and socio-economic reform have put India on the path to be a superpower.

India's energy transition will be unparalled as renewable energy will mostly fill India's energy gap.

Wealth creation must focus on both quantitative factors related to per capita GDP and qualitative factors that include education, skills, and healthcare.