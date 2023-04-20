Breaking News
HCLTech Q4 Results: FY24 revenue growth seen between 6-8% in constant currency
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsGate of the August Kranti Maidan to be beautified with stones salvaged from British era bridges

Gate of the August Kranti Maidan to be beautified with stones salvaged from British-era bridges

Gate of the August Kranti Maidan to be beautified with stones salvaged from British-era bridges
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 20, 2023 4:26:13 PM IST (Updated)

The restoration of the August Kranti Maidan coincided with the demolition of the 112-year-old Reay Road Bridge which provided the officials an opportunity to recycle the bridge’s stones.

Stones from British-era bridges have been salvaged by the Heritage Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to beautify the new entry gate of the city’s historic August Kranti Maidan. The repurposed basalt stones were carefully collected and preserved after the 112-year-old Reay Road Bridge was demolished last year.

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained: What is Zakat, during which 78 people were killed in a stampede in Yemen

Explained: What is Zakat, during which 78 people were killed in a stampede in Yemen

Apr 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Tata Motors is doubling down on its Electric Vehicle plans

Tata Motors is doubling down on its Electric Vehicle plans

Apr 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Monetary Policy Report April 2023 — financial experts' take on why RBI paused the rate hike

Monetary Policy Report April 2023 — financial experts' take on why RBI paused the rate hike

Apr 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

India needs 1,000 insurance firms, says Bajaj Allianz General Insurance's Tapan Singhel

India needs 1,000 insurance firms, says Bajaj Allianz General Insurance's Tapan Singhel

Apr 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The BMC has demolished several British-era bridges in Mumbai for reconstruction. One of these was the Reay Road Bridge which was built during the 19th Century using basalt stones.
During one of the inspections of the demolished bridge, the officials found the stones and decided to extract them in a scientific manner and preserve them carefully by numbering each stone.
ALSO READ |
Delisle Bridge in Mumbai’s Lower Parel to be reopened after five years
In order to preserve the legacy of Mumbai’s architecture, the civic officials decided to reuse them to beautify the entrance to the August Kranti Maidan where Mahatma Gandhi and other top leaders of Congress gave the clarion call of the Quit India Movement on August 9, 1942.
“While demolishing the Reay Road ROB, we noticed some very beautiful, crafted or semi-crafted stones of various shapes and sizes making up around 8-10 main pillars of 20 feet height that would have been lost forever. We decided to 'recycle' them for alternative use,” a senior officer of the BMC's Heritage Conservation Department told IANS.
The transportation of the stones and the construction of the new entrance at the historic ground took four months to complete.
As per the initial plans, the August Kranti Maidan was supposed to have a simple metal frame gate but the officials decided to preserve the architectural heritage of Mumbai and repurpose the stones.
ALSO READ | Delhi Government to implement faceless land registration system by August this year
The idea was first proposed by additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide and the BMC appointed senior conservation architect Pankaj Joshi for the project, as per an Indian Express report.
The work on the two piers on the main entrance was completed and some final finishing touches are still underway at the rear gate.
According to the officials, stones from other demolished bridges like Carnac Bridge and Delisle Bridge were also collected and preserved. The BMC plans to use them to construct similar structures to remind people of Mumbai's rich legacy.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Apr 20, 2023 4:24 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)mumbaiMumbai News

Previous Article

Indian Air Force to participate in exercise INIOCHOS-23 in Greece

Next Article

Delisle Bridge in Mumbai’s Lower Parel to be reopened after five years

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X