Ganpati visarjan: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory — check details

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Ganpati visarjan: In all, 74 roads in Mumbai will be shut for traffic while 54 roads will have one-way traffic. The restrictions will be in effect tomorrow, between 12 pm and 6 am.

With Ganpati visarjan (immersion) processions set to take place on September 9, the Mumbai Police and Traffic Department have issued advisories regarding the traffic diversions and other measures.

In all, 74 roads will be shut for traffic while 54 roads will have one-way traffic. All heavy vehicles will be banned on 57 roads and parking restrictions will be applicable at 114 locations in the city. These restrictions will be in effect on September 9, between 12 pm and 6 am.

Here are the complete details of the diversions.

South Mumbai

Closure of roads for traffic: 31 roads

Colaba Traffic Division:

Nathalal Parekh Marg will be shut from Budhvar Park to Indu Clinic.

Kalbadevi Traffic Division:

S. S. Road will be blocked from Princess Street to Thakurdwar Jn.

B.Marg Traffic Division:

S. S. Road will be blocked from Thakurdwar to Bhalchandra Company

V.P. Road will be blocked from C.P.Tank circle to Bhalchandra Company.

B.J. Road will be blocked from J.S.S. Road to M.K.Road.

R.R. Road will be blocked from Charni Road Station to Portuguese Church up to Prathana Samaj.

C.P. Tank Road will be blocked from Madhav Baug to C.P. Tank Circle.

Second Kumbharwada Road will be totally blocked.

Sant Sena Marg will be totally blocked.

Second Sutar Galli will be totally blocked.

Nanubhai Desai Road will be totally blocked.

P. Road will be blocked from Kavasji Patel Tank to S.V.P. Road Junction and its junction with Dr Bhadkamkar Marg.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Marg will be blocked from Dr N.A. Purandare Marg to its junction with Pandit Paluskar Chowk and further up to its junction with Raja Ram Mohan Rai Marg.

The Wadi Bunder bridge shall be blocked, West to East.

Dongri Traffic Division:

Jeenabai Mulji Rathod Marg will be blocked from Shivdas Chapsi Marg To P. Demello road.

Tardeo Traffic Division:

Pandita Ramabai Marg will be blocked from its junction Dr N.A. Purandare Marg to Nyaymurti Sitaram Patkar Marg (Hughes Road).

Nagpada Traffic Division:

N.M. Joshi Marg will be blocked from Chinchpokali Junction to Khatav Mill.

B.J. Marg will be blocked from Sat Rasta Junction to Khada Parsi Junction.

Clear Road will be blocked from Khada Parsi Junction to Nagpada Junction.

Maulana Azad Road will be blocked from Nagpada Junction to Don Taki.

Belasis Road will be blocked from Nagpada Junction to Mumbai Central Junction.

Maulana Shaukatali Road will be blocked from Shuklagi Road to Don Taki Junction.

Byculla Traffic Division:

Dr B. A. Road will be blocked for traffic from its junction with Bharatmata to Bawala Compound (D. K. Road Junction)

Dr S. S. Rao Road will be blocked for traffic from its junction with Gopal Naik Chauk (Shirsagar Hotel) to Lalbaug Police Chowky.

Dattaram Lad Marg will be blocked for traffic from Chinchpokali Bridge to Shravan Yashawant Chowk, Kalachowky.

Sane Guruji Marg will be blocked from Sant Jaganade Chowk/Gas Company Junction to Aarthar Road Naka.

Ganesh Nagar Lane will be blocked from Chiwda Galli – Puja Hotel to B.A. Road

Din Show Petit Lane will be blocked from Chavan Masala to B.A. Road

Kadam Marg will be blocked from Voltas Company to Udipi Hotel

Barrister Nath Pai road-north bond will be blocked from Alburt Junction to Shravan Yashwante Junction.

Bhoiwada Traffic Division:

Dr E. Borges Marg will be blocked from Dr B.A Road, Suparibaug Junction to Palav Khanolkar Chowk.

Jerbhai Wadia Road will be blocked from Parel T.T to G.D Ambekar Marg towards Mane Master Chowk.

Other preparations