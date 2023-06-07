Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva shot dead outside Lucknow court; Assailants unknown

Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari was shot dead by unknown assailants outside a Lucknow court on Wednesday afternoon. A close aid of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, Jeeva was accused of assassinating BJP leader Brahm Dutt Dwivedi in 1997.

His death was confirmed by the police in a tweet by PTI.

Videos circulating on the internet show Jeeva's body laying on the premises of the Lucknow court surrounded by police officers.

This is a developing story with more updates to come.