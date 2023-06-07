Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva shot dead outside Lucknow court; Assailants unknown

Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari was shot dead by unknown assailants outside a Lucknow court on Wednesday afternoon. A close aid of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, Jeeva was accused of assassinating BJP leader Brahm Dutt Dwivedi in 1997.
His death was confirmed by the police in a tweet by PTI.
Videos circulating on the internet show Jeeva's body laying on the premises of the Lucknow court surrounded by police officers.
This is a developing story with more updates to come.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
TCS top brass salary jumps 120% in three years, former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan took home nearly Rs 30 cr in FY23
Jun 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Masterchef Australia finalist Kishwar Chowdhury | From home cook to curating signature menus
Jun 7, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Auto stocks like Tata Motors, M&M, TVS at 52-week high - Here's what is keeping them in top gear
Jun 7, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Coach-Soch | Toxic behaviour in banking— it’s not a shocker, it’s pervasive industry culture
Jun 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read