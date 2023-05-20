Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's absconding associate Yudhvir Singh aka 'Sadhu' arrested by NIA

An associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been arrested in a case pertaining to a conspiracy hatched by members of criminal syndicates, based within the country to raise funds and recruit youths to carry out terrorist acts in Delhi and elsewhere

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an absconding associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi over his involvement in the terrorist-gangster drug smuggling network, an official said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Yudhvir Singh alias Sandhu, a resident of Fatehabad, Haryana.

The NIA on Saturday said an associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been arrested in a case pertaining to a conspiracy hatched by members of criminal syndicates, based within the country and abroad, to raise funds and recruit youths to carry out terrorist acts in Delhi and elsewhere.