Gangster Anil Dujana killed in encounter with UP Police

Gangster Anil Dujana killed in encounter with UP Police
May 4, 2023

Anil Dujana, a resident of Dujana village under Badalpur police station in Gautam Buddh Nagar district had over 60 cases lodged against him, including murder and extortion.

Gangster Anil Dujana was gunned down by a team of Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police in an encounter in Meerut on Thursday, police officials said.

Additional Director General of UP STF Amitabh Yash said, "Anil Dujana, a wanted criminal, was surrounded by our team in a village in Meerut on Thursday afternoon. Dujana fired at our team to escape and was killed in retaliatory firing."
The STF team that surrounded Dujana was led by Additional SP of UP STF Brijesh Singh.
