What you didn't know about Ganesh Chaturthi

Every year, Lord Ganesh along with his mother Goddess Parvati are welcomed from Kailash Parvat to Earth on the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganesh Pooja is one of the biggest Hindu festivals and is celebrated with fervour across the length and breadth of the country. The festivities stretch for 10 days and they culminate with the 'visarjan' of Lord Ganesh. This year the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi begins on August 31.

Despite Ganesh Chaturthi being a massively popular festival, there may be quite a few things that you don't know about it. Here are some interesting facts about Ganesh Chaturthi that may surprise you.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak connection

Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, is associated with the ostentatious pandals and beautiful idols that are created every year. But before the 20th century, Ganesh Chaturthi was a festival that was only celebrated in the confines of one's household.

It was only through the efforts of Indian nationalist and freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak, that the festival came to be celebrated in the public way it is today.

The patron deity of Shivaji

The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi dates back to the time of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire. The warrior king's family considered Lord Ganesh their patron or family deity.

Lord Ganesha and the Mahabharata

While many may think that Lord Ganesh is not related to the Mahabharata, after all, he was not present in the epic, they'd be wrong. The sage Vyasa found the elephant-headed god to be worthy of understanding the Mahabharata and asked him to write it down without interruptions. Lord Ganesha is even supposed to have broken a tusk to continue writing when his quill ran dry.

Not just modaks

While Lord Ganesha loves modaks, the round and sweet delicacies, some of his other favourites include Puran Poli, a traditional Marathi sweet, as well as karanji, another sweet delicacy.

16-step honorific

Shhodashopachara is one of the four main rituals of the festival. It consists of the 16 ways that worshipers need to honour the god of all beginnings. These steps include Aavaahana, Pratishthapan, Aasana Samarpana, Arghya Samarpan, Achamana, Madhuparka, Snaana, Vastra Samapana, Yagyopavit, Gandha, Pushpa, Dhoopa, Deepa, Naivedya and Taamblooa.