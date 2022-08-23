Mumbai's richest Ganesh pandal takes Rs 316 crore insurance cover

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini GSB had hit the headlines earlier too when it purchased an insurance cover worth Rs 300 crore in 2016. The first look of the ganesh idol will be unveiled at the ‘Virat Darshan’ ceremony on August 29.

The richest Ganesh pandal in Mumbai — Goud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal — has taken an insurance cover of a record Rs 316.40 crore for this year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, according to media reports.

The mandal has taken insurance from New India Assurance for a range of risks. Gold, silver, and jewellery are covered under the risk insurance policy for Rs 31.97 crore of the total amount. Personal accident insurance for security guards, priests, cooks, shoe store employees, and volunteers is worth Rs 263 crore.

Goud Saraswat Brahmin Mandal has also taken standard fire and special peril policy worth one crore with earthquake risk to cover for items like furniture, installations like computers, CCTV cameras, utensils, grocery, fruits and vegetables among others.

“The standard fire and special peril policy for the venue premises provide insurance of Rs 77.5 lakh. Public liability, which covers pandals, stadiums and devotees is secured with Rs 20 crore," the press release read.

News18 reported GSB Seva Mandal spokesperson Amit Pai saying, “Our Maha Ganpathi is decorated with more than 66kg of gold ornaments, 295-plus kg of silver and other precious material."

