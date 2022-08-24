Ganesh mandals damaging roads will be fined Rs 2,000 per pothole, says BMC

    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homeindia News

    In 2017, the corporation had a cumulative fine collection was ₹12 lakh from 13 different mandals, of which ₹4.14 lakh fine was levied on Lalbaughcha Raja Mandal.

    Ahead of the Ganeshotsav festival, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a fine of Rs 2,000 per pothole for the organisers damaging the roads in Mumbai.
    BMC's set of guidelines, which is published ever year before the Ganpati celebrations, mandates official inspection of roads adjoining the pandals. In 2017, the corporation had a cumulative fine collection of Rs 12 lakh from 13 different mandals. The famous Lalbaughcha Raja Mandal was fined for Rs 4.14 lakh.
    Harshad Kale, the deputy municipal commissioner, told Hindustan Times that these activities adversely affect the roads. "We will slap fines on any organiser who damages the road conditions,” said Kale on Tuesday. Ward officers will set up teams to monitor the situation.
    “Our ward level officers are holding meetings with festival organisers along with other departments, like traffic police, to ensure that Mumbai’s roads are not harmed,” Kale added.
    “We set up our idols indoors and do not dig roads for pandals or podiums. We are coordinating with BMC officials and other mandals to ensure they follow the guidelines,” said Amit Pai, of the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Trust in King’s circle.
