Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganapati Puja wishes, messages to share with family and friends

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated over 10 days, at the end of which the Ganesh idols are immersed in water. The festival marks Lord Ganesh coming to earth from ‘Kailash Parvat’ along with his mother the goddess Parvarti/Gauri.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the major Hindu festivals celebrated across the country, especially in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka. The festival falls in the month of Bhadra, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. The festival is celebrated over 10 days, at the end of which the Ganesh idols are immersed in water. The festival marks Lord Ganesh coming to earth from ‘Kailash Parvat’ along with his mother the goddess Parvarti/Gauri.

With celebrations this year finally in full swing after two years of muted festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi is special. Families and friends will finally be able to celebrate together and public pandals will be in full swing.

Here are some messages and wishes that you can share with family members and friends over this auspicious festival.

May Lord Ganesha act as your mentor and protector. Wishing you a happy and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi!

May Lord Ekdanta remove obstacles from your life. Wishing you a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi!

Let us pray that Lord Ganesha brings you good luck and prosperity! Shubh Vinayaka Chaturthi!

Also Read | These are the guidelines issued by various states for Ganesh Chaturthi this year

Let us pray to Lord Ganesha, the first among the gods, and seek his blessings and love for a beautiful life. Shubh Ganesh Chaturthi.

Shree Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvada (O Lord Ganesha, of Curved Trunk and Large Body, and with the Brilliance of a Million Suns, please make all my works free of obstacles always.)

May Lord Ganesha bless you with happiness & success! Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Let us welcome Lord Ganesha on Earth with grand celebrations and festivities. Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022.

I wish Lord Ganapati visits your home and fills it with happiness, prosperity, and peace on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

May Lord Ganesha answer your every prayer. Wishing you a happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022!

Also Read | What you didn't know about Ganesh Chaturthi