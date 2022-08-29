Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganapati Puja wishes, messages to share with family and friends

Mini
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the major Hindu festivals celebrated across the country, especially in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka. The festival falls in the month of Bhadra, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. The festival is celebrated over 10 days, at the end of which the Ganesh idols are immersed in water. The festival marks Lord Ganesh coming to earth from ‘Kailash Parvat’ along with his mother the goddess Parvarti/Gauri.
With celebrations this year finally in full swing after two years of muted festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi is special. Families and friends will finally be able to celebrate together and public pandals will be in full swing.
Here are some messages and wishes that you can share with family members and friends over this auspicious festival.
