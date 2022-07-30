Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Date, significance, rituals and more

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is one of the major Hindu festivals celebrated across the country. The festival falls in the month of Bhadra, as per the Hindu lunar calendar, corresponding to falling around mid-August and the end of September every year in the Gregorian calendar.

Lord Ganesha is the god of wealth, sciences, knowledge, wisdom and prosperity, and Hindus associate the god with new beginnings and his role as a remover of obstacles. While the festival is celebrated across the world, it’s celebrated at a grand scale in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Date

The date of Ganesh Chaturthi this month falls on August 31. The Sawan Vinayaka Chaturthi falls on August 1. In the Hindu calendar Panchanga, each month is two divided in two halves or pakshas. The Shukla Paksha is the half of the month between the new moon and full moon, while the second half of the month is called Krishna Paksha. These pakshas, or sides correspond to the period of the waxing and waning moon respectively. Shukla Paksha is considered religiously auspicious while Krishna Paksha is considered unfavourable by many. Auspicious dates and times under the Shukla Pakshas are known as Shukla Paksha Tithi.

Significance

One of these auspicious dates is Vinayak Chaturthi, which falls on Purnima (Full-moon Day) or the fourth day of Shukla Paksha. For the month of August, which also harkens the beginning of the month of Shraavana, the holiest and fifth month of the Hindu Lunar Calendar, Vinayak Chaturthi is especially auspicious day and it falls on August 1.

Rituals

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated over 10 days at the culmination of which the Ganesh idols are submerged in water as part of the ‘Visarjan’. The festival celebrates the descent of Lord Ganesh with his mother the goddess Parvarti/Gauri from ‘Kailash Parvat’. The celebrations start with the installation of small idols of the elephant-head god in homes, while the practice of installing 'sarvajanik' idols stems from the practices of Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Indian freedom fighter and nationalist. Special prayers, ‘aartis’ and hymns are performed in front of idols and temples across the country, and preparations of ‘prasad’ like the god’s favourite ‘modaks’ are witnessed.