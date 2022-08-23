Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: A look at the 8 Avatars of Lord Ganesha

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The festival falls in the month of Bhadra, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. This year the 10-day festival of Ganesh Utsav begins on August 31.

Lord Ganesha is the god of wealth, sciences, knowledge, wisdom and prosperity. He is associated with new beginnings and considered as a remover of obstacles. Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is one of the major Hindu festivals celebrated across the country.

While Lord Ganesh is known for his unique appearance of having an elephantine head atop a human torso, the deity is known to take many other forms and avatars.

The Hindu scripture Mudgala Purana listed 32 different forms of Lord Ganesh for instance. But out of these forms, eight, in particular, are well known due to their association with defeating demons of eight destructive habits – Kaam (lust), Krodh (wrath), Mad (drunkenness), Lobh (greed), Matsar (jealousy), Moh (delusion), Ahankar (pride) and Agyan (ignorance).

Here are the eight avatars.

Vakratunda

Vakratunda is the first avatar of Lord Ganesha. Lord Ganesh appeared in this avatar, the one with the curved trunk, riding a lion to defeat the demon Matsarasur. Ganesha, in his Vakratunda avatar, demonstrates to the world that knowledge resides in knowing and accepting one’s limits, no matter how powerful or wealthy one is.

Ekdanta

The second avatar of Lord Ganesh, the four-armed and single-tusked Ekdanta, came to the world to defeat and capture the demon Madasur. In this avatar, Ganesha demonstrates how drunkenness may fill one with pride that is out of control.

Mahodara

Coming to save the world after all the sages and gods worshipped Lord Ganesh to save them from Mohasura, the demon who conquered all three worlds. Mahodara was the third avatar of Lord Ganesh. Lord Mahodara destroys the demon of delusion and confusion Mohasura with the help of this avatar.

Gajanana

In his fourth avatar as Gajanana, Lord Ganesh came to defeat the demon of greed, Lobhasur, who was also the son of Lord Kuber. Gajanana’s sheer presence made Lobhasura surrender to him. This avatar of Lord Ganesha shows that lust or greed is the reason for the destruction of oneself.

Lambodara

Once again riding his trusted mouse mount, Lord Ganesh defeated the great demon of anger, Krodhasur, who was forced to surrender to the fifth avatar of Lord Ganesh. Lambodara appears with a large enough potbelly that could hold all of Krodhasura’s anger. After capturing his anger, Lambodara restores peace everywhere.

Vikata

Riding a peacock, Lord Ganesh appeared as Vikata to defeat the demon of lust, Kamasur. This avatar of Lord Ganesha shows that there is an endless desire in this world; the more we desire, the more we fall prey to our weakness.

Vighnaraja

The most widely worshipped avatar of Lord Ganesh, Vighnaraja is the remover of obstacles and rides the Sheshnag, a mighty serpent. Vighnaraja defeated the demon of attachment Mamtasur. Vighnaraja was a symbol that demonstrated to the world that worldly attachments provide no pleasure. Everything else is an illusion to the soul, which seeks truth and holiness.

Dhoomravarna

In his final avatar, Lord Ganesh manifested as Dhoomravarna atop a mouse once again to defeat the final demon of ego plaguing human personality, Ahamkarasur. By defeating him, Lord Ganesha reminds us that ego is the sole reason for self-destruction.