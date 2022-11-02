Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Gandhian activist Elaben Bhatt passes away at 89: PM Modi, Kharge condole

    Gandhian activist Elaben Bhatt passes away at 89: PM Modi, Kharge condole

    Gandhian activist Elaben Bhatt passes away at 89: PM Modi, Kharge condole
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had once called Bhatt her “hero”.

    Elaben Bhatt, noted Gandhian, activist and Padma Bhushan awardee, passed away today at the age of 89. Known for fighting for women's rights and financial freedom, Bhatt founded the non-profit organisation Self-Employed Women's Association of India (SEWA) in 1972. She died in Ahmedabad.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    BYJU’S won’t shut down Kerala office and will retain 140 laid-off employees

    BYJU’S won’t shut down Kerala office and will retain 140 laid-off employees

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Twitter blue tick: How Elon Musk's move to charge $8 a month has played out so far

    Twitter blue tick: How Elon Musk's move to charge $8 a month has played out so far

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    High fuel rates, easy loans and eased travel curbs — What will drive CV sales to one million by FY24

    High fuel rates, easy loans and eased travel curbs — What will drive CV sales to one million by FY24

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment

    Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    She was serving as the chairperson of Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram and had only recently resigned as the Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi’s Gujarat Vidyapith due to her failing health. Bhatt had worked for years to improve the availability of finance to women.
    Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had once called Bhatt her “hero”. "Her work embodies the principle that every person should have the chance to achieve his or her dreams and make the most of their God-given potential,” Hillary Clinton said in 2012.
    ALSO READ:
    Who was Elaben Bhatt, the ‘gentle revolutionary’?
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who condoled her death.
     
    "Sad to know about the death of Elaben Bhatt. She will be remembered long for her work for the promotion of women's empowerment, social service and education among the youth. Condolences to her family members and admirers," he tweeted in Gujarati.
    “Extremely saddened by the passing away of renowned Gandhian & founder of SEWA, Ela Bhatt ji. A Padma Bhushan recipient and a pioneer of women's rights, she devoted her life to empowering them through grassroots entrepreneurship. Her exceptional legacy shall always inspire,” said newly crowned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
     
    “My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of the prestigious Magsaysay award & Padma Bhushan award winner Smt. Elaben Bhatt. She laid a strong foundation for women's empowerment with her SEWA Women's Cooperatives which made an impact on a global scale. May her Soul rest in peace,” said Nationalist Congress Party Vice-President Praful Patel.
     
    Bhatt was a recipient of awards like the Padma Shri, the Padma Bhushan, the Gandhi Peace Prize and the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Community Leadership. Apart from SEWA, Bhatt co-founded the Women's World Banking and served in the international NGO ‘The Elders’.
    ALSO READ: Stubble burning: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann defends farmers, blames Centre
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    AhmedabadGandhianGandhian idealsMallikarjun KhargePM ModiPraful Patel

    Previous Article

    Morbi bridge collapse: Former NHAI chairman explains where the buck stops

    Next Article

    Who was Elaben Bhatt, the ‘gentle revolutionary’?

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng