Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had once called Bhatt her “hero”.
ઇલાબેન ભટ્ટના અવસાનથી દુઃખ થયું. મહિલા સશક્તિકરણ, સમાજ સેવા અને યુવાનોમાં શિક્ષણને આગળ વધારવા માટેના પ્રયાસો માટે તેઓને દીર્ઘકાળ સુધી યાદ રાખવામાં આવશે. તેમના પરિવારજનો તથા પ્રશંસકો પ્રત્યે સંવેદના. ૐ શાંતિ…॥— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2022
Extremely saddened by the passing away of renowned Gandhian & founder of SEWA, Ela Bhatt ji.A Padma Bhushan recipient and a pioneer of women's rights, she devoted her life in empowering them through grassroots entrepreneurship.Her exceptional legacy shall always inspire. pic.twitter.com/OjtQoOeEgj— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 2, 2022
My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of the prestigious Magsaysay award & Padma Bhushan award winner Smt. #ElabenBhatt. She laid a strong foundation for women empowerment with her #SEWA Women's Cooperatives which made an impact on global scale. May her Soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/X1euLmVc3u— Praful Patel (@praful_patel) November 2, 2022