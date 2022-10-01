Gandhi Jayanti: When and why is it celebrated?

    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar. This year on Gandhi Jayanti, the country will celebrate his 153rd birth anniversary

    Gandhi Jayanti is observed on October 2 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, one of the most prominent leaders of the Indian freedom struggle, who sacrificed his life for the country.
    Mahatma Gandhi, as he was popularly known, was a political ethicist, a nationalist and a lawyer whose ideologies and struggles drove India to its independence.
    Gandhi chose the path of non-violence to attain independence of the country from British rule. His ideologies have been an inspiration for non-violent movements and civil rights campaigns across the world. Gandhi was also a firm believer in religious pluralism and worked hard to make India a secular nation.
    To pay tribute to the great leader, Gandhi Jayanti is observed across the nation. The day is also a national holiday in India.
    Date
    Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar. This year, the country will celebrate his 153rd birth anniversary.
    ALSO READ:  Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Top quotes by the Father of the Nation
    Significance
    Gandhi Jayanti is observed to honour and pay tribute to the Father of the Nation. Gandhi has shown the world the powers of path-breaking values and ethics such as ahimsa (non-violence) and swaraj (independence). His words and actions inspired many to join him in the Dandi Salt March in 1930 and the Quit India Movement in 1942.
    How is the day celebrated?
    To pay tribute to the leader, Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated with prayer services and cultural events in schools, colleges, and government institutions. Leaders across the country pay homage at Raj Ghat, New Delhi, which houses the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi’s favourite song, ‘Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram’, is also sung on his birth anniversary.
    International Day of Non-Violence
    The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution in June 2007 to commemorate Gandhi’s birth anniversary as the International Day of Non-Violence with the aim to secure a culture of peace, tolerance and understanding through Gandhi’s teachings.
     
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
