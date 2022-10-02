Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi, President Murmu pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

By Akanksha Upadhyay

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary and urged everyone to purchase khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to him. He also fondly remembered India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birth anniversary also falls on October 2, noting that he is admired across the country for his simplicity and decisiveness.

In his homage to Shastri, PM said, "Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji's tough leadership at a very crucial time of our history will always be remembered. Tributes to him on his Jayanti."

PM Modi also shared some glimpses from his gallery in the 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' in Delhi, which showcases Shastri's life journey and accomplishments.

President Droupadi Murmu too paid her respects to the two leaders on Twitter and urged everyone to pursue the path of truth and non-violence.

She also paid floral tributes to the father of the nation at Rajghat on Sunday morning.

The Congress party and its leaders are also celebrating Gandhi Jayanti with the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge paying floral tributes at Delhi's Rajghat.