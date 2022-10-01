Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Top quotes by the Father of the Nation

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts and writings have also brought insight to thousands.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. A lawyer, social activist and freedom fighter, Gandhi would go on to become one of the most important leaders in India’s fight for independence and a spiritual-social activist. Gandhi’s ideas of civil rights disobedience and non-violent non-cooperation inspired other activists across the world. Gandhi’s thoughts and writings have also brought insight to thousands.

On the 153rd birth anniversary of one of the most important figures in the modern world, here are some of his best quotes.

“A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes.”

“The greatness of humanity is not in being human, but in being humane.”

“Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs, but not every man's greed.”

“An ounce of patience is worth more than a tonne of preaching.”

“In a gentle way, you can shake the world.”

“The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.”

“Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”

“When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it--always.”

“The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.”

“To give pleasure to a single heart by a single act is better than a thousand heads bowing in prayer.”

“Man often becomes what he believes himself to be. If I keep on saying to myself that I cannot do a certain thing, it is possible that I may end by really becoming incapable of doing it. On the contrary, if I have the belief that I can do it, I shall surely acquire the capacity to do it even if I may not have it at the beginning.”