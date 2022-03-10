Gadarpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Gadarpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Gadarpur is an assembly constituency in the Udham Singh Nagar district, in the Maidan region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Gadarpur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Gadarpur was won by Arvind Pandey of the BJP. He defeated INC's Rajendra Pal Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Arvind Pande.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Arvind Pandey garnered 41530 votes, securing 42.35 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 14106 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 14.39 percent.

The total number of voters in the Gadarpur constituency stands at 143746 with 74480 male voters and 69264 female voters.