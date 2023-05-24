G20 Tourism meet in Srinagar ‘successful’, delegates enjoy golf, tour Mughal Garden

The G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar came to an end on Wednesday, with delegates enjoying a golf session and visiting the famous Mughal garden on the banks of the Dal Lake.

South Korean Ambassador to India Chang Jae-bok called the meeting a success, and said that Kashmir is a wonderful place with kind people.

Jae-bok and other delegates to the working group meeting also visited the refurbished Polo View Market in the Residency Road area here. He said Kashmir is a wonderful place and the people are very kind. "It is a wonderful place, the people here are very kind. I hope more people come here to discover the beauty and diversity of India," he added.

“India is becoming a global power. Right now, India is the fifth biggest economy and it will become the third biggest economy very soon. We hope that India and Korea will continue to have good relations," he said.

YN Bruggeman, a delegate from The Netherlands, said the G20 meet put Kashmir back on the tourism map.

"It puts Kashmir back on the map and it has shown us that Kashmir is a beautiful place. It will help tourism in Kashmir but I hope it will also help tourism in The Netherlands," he said. "It's been three fantastic days, Kashmir is very beautiful. The meetings were very well organised and very insightful. So I am happy to bring this all back to the Netherlands, he added.

In the morning, the delegates took part in a yoga session held in the lawns of a luxury hotel where they were staying.

The officials said the delegates and India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant played golf at the Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC).

They then visited Nishat — the famed 12 terraced Mughal garden — on the banks of the Dal Lake, the officials said.

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu hosted a lunch for the delegates of the meeting at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC).

(With agencies inputs)