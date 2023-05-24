G20 Tourism meet in Srinagar ‘successful’, delegates enjoy golf, tour Mughal Garden

The G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar came to an end on Wednesday, with delegates enjoying a golf session and visiting the famous Mughal garden on the banks of the Dal Lake.

The G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar came to an end on Wednesday, with delegates enjoying a golf session and visiting the famous Mughal garden on the banks of the Dal Lake.

South Korean Ambassador to India Chang Jae-bok called the meeting a success, and said that Kashmir is a wonderful place with kind people.

Jae-bok and other delegates to the working group meeting also visited the refurbished Polo View Market in the Residency Road area here. He said Kashmir is a wonderful place and the people are very kind. "It is a wonderful place, the people here are very kind. I hope more people come here to discover the beauty and diversity of India," he added.