The G20 Summit is scheduled to take place in Delhi on September 9 and 10 and the national capital is gearing up to host the world leaders who will arrive in the city next month. The G20 Summit is expected to see the participation of around 29 heads of state, high-ranking officials from the European Union, representatives from guest countries, and 14 leaders from international organisations. Many hotels in Delhi-NCR have been designated to accommodate foreign dignitaries.

More than 30 hotels will be hosting the world leaders and delegates during the summit.

Who will stay where?

According to reports, United States President, Joe Biden, is expected to stay at ITC Maurya Sheraton. The hotel will have Secret Service commandos on each floor and a special elevator will be set up to take him to his room on the 14th floor. Around 400 rooms in the hotel have been booked to host President Biden and his staff, according to a Business Today report.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will be staying at the Taj Palace Hotel, while UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be accommodated at the Shangri-La Hotel. French President Emmanuel Macron will stay at the Claridges Hotel, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be staying at the Imperial Hotel.

The Turkish group will stay at the Oberoi Hotel. Delegations from Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, and Spain will be accommodated at Le Meridien. The Chinese and Brazilian groups will be staying at the Taj Palace, while the Indonesian and Australian teams will stay at the Imperial Hotel. Delegations from the UK and Germany will stay at the Shangri-La Hotel.

The Italian and Singaporean teams will be at the Hyatt Regency. The US group will be at Maurya Sheraton, the Oman group at Lodhi Hotel, the French team at Claridges Hotel, and the Bangladesh group at the Grand Hyatt in Gurugram.

The Canadian and Japanese delegations will stay at The Lalit Hotel. The Korean delegation will be hosted at Oberoi Gurugram. The ITC Sheraton in Saket will provide accommodations for the Egyptian delegation. The Saudi Arabian delegation will be at the Leela Hotel in Gurugram and the UAE delegation will stay at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Delhi.

According to reports, these hotels will host the delegates- ITC Maurya, Taj Mansingh, Taj Palace, Hotel Oberoi, Hotel Lalit, The Lodhi, Le Meridien, Hyatt Regency, Shangri-La, Leela Palace, Hotel Ashoka, Eros Hotel, The Surya, Radisson Blu Plaza, JW Marriott, Sheraton, The Leela Ambience Convention, Hotel Pullman, Rosette Hotel, and The Imperial.

In the NCR region, the attendees will be accommodated at The Vivanta (Surajkund), ITC Grand (Gurugram), Taj City Centre (Gurugram), Hyatt Regency (Gurugram), The Oberoi (Gurugram), WestINN (Gurugram), and Crown Plaza (Greater Noida).