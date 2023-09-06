CNBC TV18
G20 Summit: Schools, colleges, offices to remain closed from Sept 8-10 in Delhi

The two-day summit beginning from Saturday will be attended by at least two dozen world leaders.

Sept 6, 2023 3:01:01 PM IST (Updated)

All schools, colleges and offices will remain closed across Delhi from September 8 to September 10 in view of the G20 Summit in the national capital. Delhi Minister Atishi said the measure is being taken to avoid any incovenience to people due to traffic restrictions and events scheduled across the city.

The two-day summit beginning from Saturday will be attended by at least two dozen world leaders. The mega event is slated to be held from September 9 to 10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan.
First Published: Sept 6, 2023 2:55 PM IST
X