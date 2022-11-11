G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi to visit Indonesia from Nov 14-16 — details here

By CNBCTV18.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bali, Indonesia, from November 14 to 16 to attend the G-20 summit, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

On the sidelines of the summit, Modi will hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts.

Here are the details of the summit:

# The summit is likely to be attended by US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, among others.

# The leaders are expected to deliberate on the Ukraine conflict, its implications on food and energy security and other pressing global issues.

# Modi is attending the summit at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

# The MEA said that during the Bali summit, G20 leaders will deliberate extensively upon key issues of global concern under the summit theme of 'Recover Together, Recover Stronger'.

# President Widodo will symbolically hand over the G20 presidency to Prime Minister Modi at the closing session of the summit. India will formally assume the G20 presidency on December 1.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

With inputs from PTI