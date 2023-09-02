G20 Summit: No lockdown in New Delhi says Delhi Police, residents advised to use metro

With the G20 Summit scheduled to take place in Delhi on September 9 and 10, there have been speculations about the possibility of a lockdown in the national capital. However, Delhi Police has officially clarified that there will be no lockdown during the G20 Summit, which will be held at Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre (Pragati Maidan).

Delhi Police suggested residents of the New Delhi area use the Delhi Metro during the summit. According to Delhi Police, which is the nodal agency for security arrangements for the G20 Summit, New Delhi will be a controlled zone, but there will be no lockdown.

“Will there be a lockdown in Delhi during the #G20Summit? NO. New Delhi District will be a 'Controlled Zone', but bona fide residents of the area will be allowed passage. Metro and essential services will operate normally” tweeted Delhi Police.

It's worth noting that the Supreme Court Metro station will not be operational during the summit, due to its proximity to the G20 Summit v enue.

In a traffic advisory issued on Friday, Delhi Police said that traffic in areas outside the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will not be affected, except for National Highway 48 (NH-48).

All essential services, such as medical shops, grocery stores, milk booths, and fruit/vegetable shops, will continue to operate throughout Delhi, including the New Delhi area. Government employees, media personnel, medical practitioners, and paramedics will be permitted to use both private and government vehicles within the Controlled Zone. General traffic, including commercial vehicles and buses, will be allowed on the Ring Road and other roads outside the restricted zones.

Residents of New Delhi District, as well as authorised vehicles, will be allowed movement within the controlled zone, but the residents will have to show their identity proofs.

Vehicles associated with housekeeping, catering, waste management and similar services for hotels, hospitals and other essential services in the New Delhi District will be permitted to operate.

During the G20 Summit , from 5 AM on September 9 to 11:59 PM on September 10, no commercial vehicles or taxis will be permitted to enter or operate within New Delhi District. However, residents who live in the district and tourists with valid hotel bookings within New Delhi District will be allowed to use cabs in the restricted zone.