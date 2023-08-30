CNBC TV18
Chinese President Xi Jinping will not boycott the G20 Summit, says former Indian diplomat

Chinese President Xi Jinping will not boycott the G20 Summit, says former Indian diplomat

As per KC Singh, BRICS is important because it was shaping a new order. Singh added that the Chinese and Russians plans to expand the BRICS bloc lies in intention to create a counter bloc to the West-led G7.

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 30, 2023 10:28:08 PM IST (Updated)

K C Singh, former Indian diplomat and ambassador to Iran and UAE, believes Chinese President Xi Jinping will not boycott the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi. As per Singh, President Xi will attend the summit scheduled on September 9-10 to meet other global leaders in attendance.

"The Chinese are clearly not happy with India getting all the attention with the G20," he said.
China Correspondent of The Hindu, Ananth Krishnan, remains unsure if the latest map released by Beijing is entirely directed at India or G20. China's latest map has caused lot of uproar in the country.
The 18th edition of G20 Leaders' Summit is anticipated to draw several heads of state and diplomats, including US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others. Russia's Vladimir Putin will not mark his presence in the meet.
The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. India currently holds the rotating presidency of the multinational group.
BRICS
"What happened on the sidelines of BRICS pointed out that both sides are looking for one-upmanship," Krishnan commented as he believes both the Asian giants will see a more confrontational relationship for the time being.
What is G20 Digital Museum likely to be unveiled during Leaders Summit
First Published: Aug 30, 2023 9:44 PM IST
china g20 summit New Delhi Xi Jingping

