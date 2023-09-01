Delhi's stunning transformation: Greenification and artistic flourish precede G20 summit — Details here

With the G20 summit less than 10 days away, the national capital is undergoing a significant transformation to extend a warm welcome to over 8,000 foreign dignitaries. A central facet of this makeover is the ambitious greenification effort, which has witnessed the planting of countless potted plants and the introduction of over 3,000 mature trees throughout the city.

New Delhi has witnessed a remarkable metamorphosis over the past two months, adorned with water fountains, artificial waterfalls, and sculptures that narrate India's rich history. As the city readies itself to host hundreds of G20 delegates for the upcoming leaders' summit, the enthusiasm among residents is palpable. However, there is an ardent hope that these embellishments will not fade into oblivion or suffer neglect once the visitors depart.

Delhi's transformation is not just aesthetic; it is also ecologically inclined. Over 3,000 mature trees have been strategically planted along key routes leading into Central Delhi. More than 100 fountains now grace the city, and an impressive seven lakh potted plants embellish the sidewalks along major routes connecting the New Delhi International Airport to Central and South Delhi.

Authorities say over 100 sculptures and theme-based fountains have been installed across Delhi. Metro station pillars have been painted to depict India's cultural history. Walls near the G20 venue have been painted with graffiti relating to the G20 and India's latest triumph - the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Lunar South Pole.

People are largely appreciative of the decorations across Delhi ahead of the G20 leaders’ Summit, be it decorative graffiti, murals or themed fountains. While many feel decorations could have begun earlier and could have been more elaborate, some are of the view that such exercises should be a regular feature in India's national capital.

Also Read | What is G20 Digital Museum likely to be unveiled during Leaders Summit

Watch video for more.