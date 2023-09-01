CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsDelhi's stunning transformation: Greenification and artistic flourish precede G20 summit — Details here

Delhi's stunning transformation: Greenification and artistic flourish precede G20 summit — Details here

Water fountains, artificial waterfalls, sculptures depicting India's history- these are just a few of the installations that have found a home in New Delhi over the last two months as the city spruces itself up to welcome hundreds of G20 delegates for the leaders' summit.

Profile image

By Shivani Bazaz   | Abhimanyu Sharma  Sept 1, 2023 3:00:14 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
With the G20 summit less than 10 days away, the national capital is undergoing a significant transformation to extend a warm welcome to over 8,000 foreign dignitaries. A central facet of this makeover is the ambitious greenification effort, which has witnessed the planting of countless potted plants and the introduction of over 3,000 mature trees throughout the city.

New Delhi has witnessed a remarkable metamorphosis over the past two months, adorned with water fountains, artificial waterfalls, and sculptures that narrate India's rich history. As the city readies itself to host hundreds of G20 delegates for the upcoming leaders' summit, the enthusiasm among residents is palpable. However, there is an ardent hope that these embellishments will not fade into oblivion or suffer neglect once the visitors depart.
Delhi's transformation is not just aesthetic; it is also ecologically inclined. Over 3,000 mature trees have been strategically planted along key routes leading into Central Delhi. More than 100 fountains now grace the city, and an impressive seven lakh potted plants embellish the sidewalks along major routes connecting the New Delhi International Airport to Central and South Delhi.
Read Here  | G20 meet in Delhi: Trader bodies fine with shutting shops for 3 days, suggest exhibitions at venue
Authorities say over 100 sculptures and theme-based fountains have been installed across Delhi. Metro station pillars have been painted to depict India's cultural history. Walls near the G20 venue have been painted with graffiti relating to the G20 and India's latest triumph - the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Lunar South Pole.
People are largely appreciative of the decorations across Delhi ahead of the G20 leaders’ Summit, be it decorative graffiti, murals or themed fountains. While many feel decorations could have begun earlier and could have been more elaborate, some are of the view that such exercises should be a regular feature in India's national capital.
Also Read | What is G20 Digital Museum likely to be unveiled during Leaders Summit
Watch video for more.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

G20g20 summitNew Delhi

Recommended Articles

View All
G20 summit: Delhi Police commandos prepare 'helicopter slithering' exercise for emergency

G20 summit: Delhi Police commandos prepare 'helicopter slithering' exercise for emergency

Sept 1, 2023 IST3 Min Read

ISRO’s solar mission launch: All you need to know about trajectory of Aditya L1 to reach Lagrange Point 1

ISRO’s solar mission launch: All you need to know about trajectory of Aditya L1 to reach Lagrange Point 1

Sept 1, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Aditya-L1 is one of the many solar missions — check out the other probes into the Sun’s secrets

Aditya-L1 is one of the many solar missions — check out the other probes into the Sun’s secrets

Sept 1, 2023 IST9 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X