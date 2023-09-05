G20 Summit: Mobile de-watering trucks deployed in Delhi to clear waterlogging

As the G20 Summit approaches, the Delhi Administration is taking every possible measure to deal with any eventualities, including waterlogging issues due to heavy rain. To avoid problems like waterlogging and flooding, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) is set to deploy a fleet of heavy-duty Mobile De-Watering Trucks. Around 50 of these trucks will be deployed near the G20 summit venue and key areas where waterlogging could disrupt traffic movement.

The Mobile De-Watering Trucks, specially sourced from Ahmedabad, will be strategically stationed at key locations, including the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and Raj Ghat, to swiftly address any waterlogging or flooding incidents that might arise due to heavy rains during the G20 Summit, according to reports.

The trucks can be swiftly relocated as needed. Additionally, these trucks have the capacity to operate continuously for 24 hours when fully fuelled.

Each of these vehicles is equipped with high-capacity suction pumps capable of extracting water at a remarkable rate of 10,000 litres per minute from a radius of 15 metres. Furthermore, these diesel-run vehicles are powered by BS-VI engines, ensuring minimal environmental impact in terms of emissions and noise pollution.

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena, who has been closely involved in the preparations for the summit, emphasised the need for a comprehensive contingency plan to tackle water-related challenges. He recently inspected the Mobile De-Watering Trucks along with Principal Secretary to Prime Minister P K Mishra, according to reports.

“The need to procure these was realised after no sufficiently powerful pump could be procured to deal with waterlogging in the city when the Yamuna was in spate. Other issues such as the broken regulator near ITO and continuous spells of rain triggered a deluge across arterial parts of the capital in July,” an official of L-G House told Indian Express.

The G20 Summi t is scheduled to take place in the national capital on September 9 and 10. Leaders from the G20 member countries will gather, and a G20 Leaders' declaration will be adopted, outlining their commitment to the priorities discussed during the ministerial and working group meetings.