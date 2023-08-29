G20 Summit: Massive security arrangements underway in Delhi ahead of mega event

Elaborate security arrangements have been made by Delhi Police along with paramilitary forces and other security agencies ahead of the G20 summit, which will be held in Delhi from September 8-10. The New Delhi area is expected to see heightened security with deployment of forces from multiple agencies during the summit.

According to a News18 report, a meeting was held by the secretary (security) with all stakeholders on Tuesday, August 29, to finalise the security arrangements for the arrival of world leaders for the G20 summit.

The security arrangements involve Delhi Police, Indian Air Force and Central Paramilitary Forces. Delhi Police, which is the nodal agency for security arrangements for the G20 summit, will be supported by paramilitary forces with manpower. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will provide VIP security during the summit, according to a News18 report.

All units of National Security Guard (NSG) have been put on standby to deal with any emergency situation, the report added.

Specifically, anti-drone units equipped with advanced weaponry and jamming devices have been deployed at the summit venue, the report highlighted.

Security measures include thorough background checks of hotel staff who are going to host the top dignitaries, issuance of specific access cards for designated floors and preparations for potential interventions by the Indian Air Force and NSG. A security grid officer told News18 that these interventions could involve chopper landings and slithering manoeuvres in emergency scenarios.

According to the report, the Indian Air Force and NSG will conduct slithering drills over designated hotels to assess their readiness for potential air-dropped commando operations in emergencies. Similar exercises have already been conducted in open grounds at Pitampura and the Akshardham Temple.

Approximately 1,000 CRPF personnel have undergone specialised training for proximate security over the past two months. These personnel, with prior experience in the Special Protection Group (SPG) or NSG, have received refresher courses in VIP security, along with insights into the cultural sensitivities of the 18 participating countries. The training aims to equip them with the necessary skills to manage the security of high-profile foreign dignitaries.

Collaboratively, the CRPF and Delhi Police are tasked with securing the Bharat Mandapam G20 venue and safeguarding dignitaries at their respective hotels. The carcade's drivers will be exclusively selected from CRPF, and contingency plans involving multiple backup vehicles have been laid out.

Approximately 4,000 Delhi policemen are expected to be deployed at the Bharat Mandapam venue. Additionally, around 1,300 Delhi Police personnel in plain clothes and 400 Delhi traffic police personnel will be deployed outside the G20 summit venue.

The G20 summit will be held in the Bharat Mandapam International Convention Centre in New Delhi. It will be the first G20 summit to take place in India and in any South Asian country.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is anticipated to draw several heads of state and diplomats, including US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others. Russia's Vladimir Putin will be absent.

The G20 summit, scheduled on September 9 and 10, will be the group's 18th gathering.