G20 summit: Many key roads to remain closed in Delhi, check details here

Delhi Police presented a comprehensive strategy that includes several innovative techniques and processes in an effort to ensure efficient traffic management during the upcoming G20 summit in Delhi. A comprehensive plan has been prepared to ensure a seamless movement for G20 dignitaries and the general public.

As per the Times of India report, one of the key elements of the plan is the establishment of a special control room for ambulance assistance. In order to give real-time updates on traffic conditions and recommend the best routes, Delhi Traffic Police would collaborate with popular map services like Google Maps.

In addition, a virtual help desk has been set up for live tracking of VIP movements. To regulate traffic effectively, certain sections of the Ring Road and New Delhi areas will be closely monitored.

Delhi Traffic Police will release a comprehensive advisory later for commuters heading to the airport or railway stations. To alleviate congestion, commuters are encouraged to utilise Delhi Metro services, although the Supreme Court Metro station will not be open for boarding or deboarding due to its proximity to the summit venue, Bharat Mandapam.

The G20 meeting will be held at Bharat Mandapam from September 8 to 10.

Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police also informed about traffic congestion due to special arrangements for motorcade rehearsals on Wednesday. The rehearsal exercises have led to temporary traffic disruptions on several key roads, according to a statement released by the Delhi Traffic Police.

Many areas in the city have been divided into regulated and controlled zones to manage traffic flow. In regulated zones, traffic movement beyond Ring Road towards the New Delhi district will be restricted, while general traffic will be allowed between Ring Road and the Delhi borders. The entire New Delhi district will be a controlled zone, permitting only authorized vehicles and bona fide residents to enter. Vehicles providing services like waste management, catering, housekeeping and hotel services will also be allowed.

During the G20 summit , certain restrictions will be in place under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. These include no entry on Mathura Road beyond Ashram Chowk, Bhairon Marg and Purana Qila Road. General traffic, excluding goods vehicles and buses, will be permitted to enter Delhi from the Rajokri border. Traffic will be diverted from NH-48 to Rao Tula Ram Marg-Olaf Palme Marg, and vehicular movement will be halted on NH-48 toward Dhaula Kuan.