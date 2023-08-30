G20 Summit | Last used in January, Hindon airport on standby for foreign delegates

The Centre is leaving no stone unturned for the G20 summit. It has asked the Hindon civil terminal in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, to maintain preparedness as the airport may be used for foreign delegates during the Summit to be held in Delhi on September 9-10.

The airport has not been used for commercial flights since January.

"We have been asked by the Ministry of Home Affairs to make arrangements at the civil terminal at Hindon airport as a secondary airport for the G-20 Summit. We have started preparations in this regard with the resources available with us," Saraswathi Venkat, director of the civil terminal, told PTI.

The G20 Summit will be held at newly built convention centre at Pragati Maidan, which is just about 20 km away from the Hindon airport. "Special security force and civil police would be deployed at the airport. We have made arrangements for the arrival and departure of the G20 delegates," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Shubham Patel told PTI.

The summit is likely to be attended by 29 heads of state as well as top officials of the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.