G20 Summit India 2023: Things to know about traffic, hotels, security in Delhi starting Sept 7

India's National Capital Delhi is just weeks from hosting the headline G20 Summit India 2023 from September 9 to 10. Ahead of the summit, the Delhi government has announced a holiday for educational institutes as well as public and private offices, including banks, in the city from September 8 to 10.

Here are some crucial updates to keep in mind if you're in Delhi during the G20 Summit as a delegate, resident or visitor.

G20 Delhi traffic diversions

Various route diversions will be in place in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, also known as the Lutyens' Delhi. Vehicles that don't have Delhi as their destination will be redirected towards the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways. Heavy vehicles and other commercial vehicles will be restricted from entering Delhi borders.

Essential service transport, however, will be allowed. There will be no restriction on the movement of bonafide residents, authorised vehicles, people travelling to airport or railway stations, ambulances, medical services or people who need medical assistance using any mode of transport.

These restrictions will come in place starting the night of Thursday, September 7, though the G20 Summit starts on September 9. The restrictions will be in place till the summit is concluded on September 10 night. For detailed updates on traffic and route diversions, click here

G20 Delhi Metro updates:

Metro services will be allowed throughout the two-day run of the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10. There will be no restrictions for any individuals.

Only the Supreme Court (Pragati Maidan) Delhi Metro Station will remain shut, and all other stations will function normally. The general public has been advised to use the Delhi Metro for travelling.

G20 Delhi Bus routes:

Buses will not operate in the New Delhi areas during the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10.

Interstate buses will be allowed entry into Delhi but they will have terminating points on the Ring Road. Buses present in Delhi will operate on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi. These buses will be allowed to exit from Delhi.

All types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses, DTC & DIMTS buses will not be allowed to ply on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from September 7 midnight to September 10 midnight.

G20 Delhi security arrangements:

The Head of States of G20 countries along with their spouses and other officials will be in New Delhi ahead of the summit. To ensure there is a smooth flow of traffic, the Delhi Traffic Police will have 10,000 men on the ground. The Delhi Police also said it will be coordinating with multiple security agencies from G20 companies.

The entire New Delhi area will be a controlled zone for the G20 Summit, Delhi Traffic Police said. Delhi Police earlier announced that it will deploy its first 19 markswomen in different levels of security for the G20 Summit.

Cloud services are likely to be affected in the NDMC area as well.

G20 Delhi helpdesk contacts:

Speaking at a press conference on preparations for the G20 Summit, Delhi Traffic Police announced that a G20 Summit Virtual Helpdesk will be launched for everyone.

It will provide details about transportation services, traffic arrangements, maps, police services, and more. The helpdesk will also share information about routes to provide better service to users.

G20 Delhi airport, railway station updates:

Heads of States leading G20 delegations such as US President Joe Biden are likely to land at the Indira Gandhi International Airport while other officials will land at Palam. Movement around these airports will be restricted.

Due to various route diversions, Delhi Traffic Police has warned people wanting to reach the airport or railway stations to plan accordingly. To reach the airport, they advise the use of the Airport Express Line of the Delhi Metro. Similarly, the use of the Delhi Metro for railway stations is advised.

Furthermore, the Centre plans to use nearby airports for the parking of VVIP planes due to the space shortages in Delhi.

G20 Delhi auto, cab rental, Ola, Uber updates:

Taxis will not be allowed in the New Delhi area, Delhi Traffic Police said. However, an exemption will be made only for residents of the area.

Only tourists with valid bookings in central Delhi be allowed to enter. Three-seater auto rickshaws (TSRs) and taxis will be allowed to ply on road networks outside the New Delhi District.

G20 Delhi hotel updates:

Traffic movement will be regulated around The Oberoi, Gurugram; The Leela Ambience Gurugram; Sheraton New Delhi Hotel; The Lodhi; Pullman New Delhi Aerocity; The Leela Palace and Hyatt hotels.

In the run-up to the G20 Summit in Delhi, hotel rates have shot up and are set to hit an all-time high. It is advisable to book your stay before coming to the city till the G20 Summit is on. Also, only Tourists with valid bookings in central Delhi will be allowed to enter by the Delhi Police.

G20 shopping mall, market updates:

Markets, restaurants, malls and shops will be shut in the New Delhi area for the G20 summit.