G20 Summit: Here is how Delhi Police prepares to tackle potential protests at meeting venue

As the security preparations are in the final stages ahead of the G20 Summit in the national capital, Delhi Police is taking special measures to deal with any possible protests during the meeting. According to reports, Delhi Police has received intelligence inputs about protests at the meeting venue during the two-day summit.

The G20 Summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

Delhi Police personnel will be equipped with chain and bolt cutters to deal with the protesters who are likely to use some unusual ways to stay rooted at a protest site, according to a Times of India report.

Tibetan groups may hold a protest against Chinese President Xi Jinping during the summit as per intelligence inputs, the report added quoting sources. Also, a protest is likely to be held against Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina outside her hotel.

In order to avoid any such untoward incident during the visit of world leaders, Delhi Police is taking some additional measures apart from the heightened security.

Another strategy of Delhi Police involves deploying ‘moving store houses’ in the form of trucks named Vikrant. These specialised vehicles will carry anti-riot equipment, including tear gas shells, batons and gear for up to 100 policemen. Positioned at key locations around the summit venue and routes, these trucks are strategically placed to swiftly respond to any demonstration. The Vikrant trucks feature a sturdy design that allows quick and secure deployment, preventing damage during transportation to critical areas.

Notably, anti-riot measures will extend beyond the immediate summit venues and hotels. Sensitive establishments such as the Chinese Embassy will also be under heightened security.

To facilitate effective crowd management, the police have divided the areas surrounding the venues and routes into 11 zones, each headed by an officer of the Additional Deputy Commissioner rank. The primary objective is to swiftly address spontaneous demonstrations, minimising disruptions. Additionally, designated police stations have been identified where protesters will be detained, if necessary.

The police's social media teams are also actively monitoring online conversations pertaining to protests, demonstrations and related calls to action.

What’s the need to equip law enforcement agencies with such tools?

Taking cues from past demonstrations at summit venues, senior Delhi Police officials have studied protest patterns in Hong Kong and Osaka in 2019. These observations have shaped the Delhi Police's strategic approach to managing potential protests.

In Western countries, protesters often use tactics where they attach themselves to fixed objects using chains or other means. This makes it hard for security personnel to remove them from the protest sites. Sometimes, protesters even use carabiners attached to their wrists to prevent others from unlocking them.

One strategy they use is called the sleeping dragon manoeuvre. They connect themselves using handcuffs and a PVC pipe, which makes it tough for the police to break the cuffs with bolt cutters. There are variations of this method, such as covering the PVC pipe with materials like chicken wire, tar and duct tape to make it even more challenging to break the cuffs. Another variation involves placing the PVC pipe through a barrel filled with concrete, making it impossible to access the cuffs without breaking the concrete first. This complex approach can make it extremely difficult for law enforcement to separate and remove protesters.