G20 Summit: Gurugram issues work-from-home advisory to offices for September 8

2 Min Read
As preparations are underway for the G20 summit scheduled for September 9-10 in Delhi, the Gurugram district administration has issued an advisory.
The advisory, dated September 7, was issued by the district magistrate of Guugram, stating, "Whereas in wake of G-20 Summit in Delhi, traffic will be regulated on NH-48 on 8th September 2023, which might result into occasional traffic congestion on the roads of the Gurugram city. Accordingly, there is a need to exercise caution and minimise travel so that traffic congestion can be avoided."
The advisory further recommended, "In consideration of the aforementioned facts, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to Work from Home tomorrow i.e. on 8th September 2023."
Although the majority of G20 summit events will take place in New Delhi, Gurugram will also play a role. The Saudi Arabian delegation will be accommodated at Gurugram's Hotel Leela, and participating delegates will use the Delhi-Gurugram road to travel to and from Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Delhi's Education Minister Atishi has already announced the closure of all schools and colleges in the capital from September 8-10.
The two-day summit, beginning from Saturday, will be attended by at least two dozen world leaders. The mega event is slated to be held at the newly-built international convention and exhibition centre — Bharat Mandapam — at Pragati Maidan.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
G20 Summit: Delhi Police patrols Raj Ghat area on tractor | Watch
Sept 7, 2023 IST2 Min Read
G20 Summit 2023 Live | French President Macron, PM Modi to hold bilateral meeting on September 10
Sept 6, 2023 IST1 Min Read
Preview the G20 Experience: What awaits Biden, Sunak at Bharat Mandapam?
Sept 7, 2023 IST3 Min Read