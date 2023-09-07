G20 Summit: Gurugram issues work-from-home advisory to offices for September 8

As preparations are underway for the G20 summit scheduled for September 9-10 in Delhi, the Gurugram district administration has issued an advisory.

The advisory, dated September 7, was issued by the district magistrate of Guugram, stating, "Whereas in wake of G-20 Summit in Delhi, traffic will be regulated on NH-48 on 8th September 2023, which might result into occasional traffic congestion on the roads of the Gurugram city. Accordingly, there is a need to exercise caution and minimise travel so that traffic congestion can be avoided."

The advisory further recommended, "In consideration of the aforementioned facts, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to Work from Home tomorrow i.e. on 8th September 2023."

Although the majority of G20 summit events will take place in New Delhi, Gurugram will also play a role. The Saudi Arabian delegation will be accommodated at Gurugram's Hotel Leela, and participating delegates will use the Delhi-Gurugram road to travel to and from Indira Gandhi International Airport.