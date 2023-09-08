G20 Summit 2023: From bilateral meetings to press conference | Full schedule for today

2 Min Read
Delhi is all set to host the G20 Leaders' Summit 2023 on September 9 and 10. Security has been beefed up across the national capital as world leaders continue to arrive in New Delhi ahead of the summit. While the summit has been organised for two days, a few bilateral meetings and press conferences are scheduled to take place on Friday. Here's in detail all that is scheduled for today (Friday, September 8) and where to track them:
> 2:30 pm:
Pre-Summit press conference by the Ministry of External Affairs. Track here
> 5 pm: Bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina. Track on CNBCTV18.com and CNBC-TV18 LIVE TV
> 6:15 pm: UN Secretary General Press Conference in New Delhi. Track here
> 7:45 pm: Bilateral meeting between PM Modi and US President Joe Biden who will arrive in India around 7 pm on Friday. Track on CNBCTV18.com and CNBC-TV18 LIVE TV
> A bilateral meeting has also been arranged with leaders of Mauritius, sources said.
Other key meetings ahead
On September 9, in addition to the G20 meetings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral meetings with the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy.
On September 10, PM Modi will hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. According to sources, meetings have also been arranged with leaders of Canada, Comoros, Turkiye, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria.
The G20 summit will be held from September 9 to 10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre — Bharat Mandapam — at Pragati Maidan. During the two days of the summit, a number of dignitaries will be visiting Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial.
Extensive preparations right from sprucing up civic infrastructure to security were undertaken for the mega event which is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state, top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.
