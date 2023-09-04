G20 Summit in Delhi: Who will attend and who will not — Here’s the list

Delhi is all set to host the G20 Summit on september 9 and September 10. Leader from across 20 countries are expected to attend the key meet in the national capital this weekend. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said G20 in India will be historic as it will be attended by the largest number of world leaders.

Over 40 world leaders are expected to be part of the summit in New Delhi, News 18 reported. As the preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit are in full swing, here's a look at who's attending the meet and who's not.

Following are the world leaders who will be attending the summit:

US President Joe Biden

will travel to India from September 7-10 to attend the summit. Biden will discuss joint efforts to tackle global issues including clean energy transition and combating climate change, increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks and mitigating economic and social impacts of Ukraine war, mitigating economic and social impacts of Ukraine war, white House said last week

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning informed that Premier of the State Council Li Qiang will attend the 18th G20 Summit. This confirmed that China President Xi Jinping won't attend this year's G20 meet in Delhi.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will attend the summit. According to reports, Sunak my discuss the UK-India trade negotiations in a separate bilateral meeting with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier told PM Modi that he will not attend the G20 Summit in Delhi. Rather, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the summit.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will be attending the G20 Summit. South Korea's ambassador to India Chang Jae Bok said earlier this month, “Our President is coming to the (G20) Summit which is being held on 9-10 September."

French President Emmanuel Macron will be attending the G20 Summit. According to News 18, Macron is expected to stay at Claridges hotel in New Delhi.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also confirmed his attendance at the G20 Summit. “I will be at the G20 in a week… and we will continue to make sure that the world is standing with Ukraine," Trudeau said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to India will be part of his three-nation tour including Indonesia and the Philippines.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also be attending the summit. After the summit, Erdogan will head to New York to attend the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the summit and is expected to host French President Macron following the summit in New Delhi, according to reports.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky will not be part of the summit in New Delhi as he has not been invited to attend the summit.

According to News 18, many others who have not confirmed their participation to the summit are: Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Mexico, Japan, Italy, Germany, Indonesia, Brazil and Argentina.

The summit will also be attended by some “guest countries” including Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, UAE, Oman, Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, and Nigeria.

Under India's presidency, the G20 (Group of Twenty) Summit is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 and the theme -- “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth · One Family · One Future” - is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

(With inputs from News 18)