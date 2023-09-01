G20 Summit in Delhi: Curbs on traffic movement expected this weekend, check routes to avoid

Preparations are in full swing ahead of the mega G20 Summit, scheduled to take place in the national capital on September 9 and 10. From heavy security to holidays announced for schools and offices, Delhi is gearing up to host one of the largest multilateral summits. Traffic movement is expected to be affected, especially across south and central Delhi, this weekend due to the full dress rehearsal for the summit.

Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory about restrictions for many parts in Delhi, asking people to avoid travelling to these areas and plan their routes in advance to avoid unnecessary jams on Saturday and Sunday.

The police have also issued the timings for the rehearsals that will be held in three shifts on both days.

In case you are planning to head out this weekend, check details of routes to avoid this weekend.

Delhi Traffic to be affected due to G20 Summit: Routes to Avoid

According to the Delhi Police, traffic will be majorly controlled around C-Hexagon on the following routes including Sardar Patel Marg to Panchsheel Marg, 11 Murti, Sardar Patel Marg to Kautilya Marg, Bhairon Road Road to Ring Road, Zakir Hussain Marg to Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Windsor Place to Kartavyam Path, Tolstoy Marg to Janpath, Press Enclave Road to Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, and Joseph Tito Marg to Siri Fort Road.

Check the Delhi Traffic Police complete advisory here:

Traffic Advisory In view of the #G20Summit Carcades Rehearsals to be held on 03rd September, 2023 traffic regulations will be effective on various roads. Kindly follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/TO8MCBOoa8— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 31, 2023

Apart from these, there will be certain limits on a few other places such as Teen Murti, Gol Methi, Mansingh Road, Yashwant Place, Satya Marg and Mathura Road, among others.

For those willing to travel between north and south Delhi can use Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, IP Flyover, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Majnu Ka Tila. Also, commuters have been advised to use the metro as much as possible for travelling on Saturday and Sunday.

G20 Rehearsal timings

Saturday: 8.30 am to 12 Noon, 4.30 pm to 6 pm, and 7 pm to 11 pm.

Sunday: 8 am to 9 am, 9.30 am to 10.30 am, and 12.30 pm to 4 pm.

Many parts of central and south Delhi will remain restricted for commuters between September 8 and 10, during the G20 summit.