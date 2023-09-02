CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsG20 Summit: Delhi Police prepares with full dress rehearsals; traffic to be impacted

G20 Summit: Delhi Police prepares with full dress rehearsals; traffic to be impacted

The commuters have been advised to use metro services as traffic is likely to be affected. Officials said that police are requesting commuters to cooperate.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 2, 2023 9:25:21 AM IST (Updated)

1 Min Read
G20 Summit: Delhi Police prepares with full dress rehearsals; traffic to be impacted
Delhi Police held full dress rehearsals for the G20 Summit on Saturday, escorting carcades from different parts of the national capital towards the New Delhi district. According to officials, the timings for rehearsals are from 8.30 am to 12 pm, 4.30 pm to 6 pm, and 7 pm to 11 pm.

Traffic will be restricted at several locations during the carcade rehearsals, including Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg, Sardar Patel Marg Kautilya Marg, Gol Methi roundabout, Mansingh Road roundabout, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Bhairon Marg-Ring Road, Satya Marg/Shantipath round about, Janpath Kartavyapath, Barakhamba Road red light, Tolstoy Marg, and Vivekanand Marg.
Commuters may experience more than normal traffic on these roads and junctions and are therefore requested to plan their journey in advance and avoid these roads during the specified time slots. The commuters have been advised to use metro services as traffic is likely to be affected. Officials said that police are requesting commuters to cooperate.
(With inputs from PTI)
Also Read: Delhi G20 Summit: Here's the list of hospitals and medical facilities put on high alert
(Edited by : Vivek Dubey)
First Published: Sept 2, 2023 9:23 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Delhi Policeg20 summit

Recommended Articles

View All
Article 370 Abrogation Hearing | J&K MPs had been taken into confidence, says lawyer for BJP leader

Article 370 Abrogation Hearing | J&K MPs had been taken into confidence, says lawyer for BJP leader

Sept 1, 2023 IST2 Min Read

President to inaugurate 12-foot Mahatma Gandhi statue, 'Gandhi Vatika' near Rajghat

President to inaugurate 12-foot Mahatma Gandhi statue, 'Gandhi Vatika' near Rajghat

Sept 1, 2023 IST2 Min Read

'One Nation, One Election' a long and winding process — key challenges explained

'One Nation, One Election' a long and winding process — key challenges explained

Sept 1, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X