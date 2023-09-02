G20 Summit: Delhi Police prepares with full dress rehearsals; traffic to be impacted

Delhi Police held full dress rehearsals for the G20 Summit on Saturday, escorting carcades from different parts of the national capital towards the New Delhi district. According to officials, the timings for rehearsals are from 8.30 am to 12 pm, 4.30 pm to 6 pm, and 7 pm to 11 pm.

Traffic will be restricted at several locations during the carcade rehearsals, including Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg, Sardar Patel Marg Kautilya Marg, Gol Methi roundabout, Mansingh Road roundabout, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Bhairon Marg-Ring Road, Satya Marg/Shantipath round about, Janpath Kartavyapath, Barakhamba Road red light, Tolstoy Marg, and Vivekanand Marg.

Commuters may experience more than normal traffic on these roads and junctions and are therefore requested to plan their journey in advance and avoid these roads during the specified time slots. The commuters have been advised to use metro services as traffic is likely to be affected. Officials said that police are requesting commuters to cooperate.

(With inputs from PTI)