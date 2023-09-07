In view of the upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi, preparations are now in the final stage as India gears up to hold the mega event in the national capital this weekend. The city is under heightened security with the Delhi Police taking every possible step to keep a watch on every nook and corner ahead of the global summit.

Amid all the ongoing security arrangements, a video of a Delhi Police team patrolling the Raj Ghat area on a tractor has emerged on social media.

In the video shared by the news agency ANI, three policemen can be seen patrolling on a tractor near the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial complex in Raj Ghat. While two officers sat in the front, the third policeman could be seen standing at the back.

#WATCH | In view of the upcoming G20 Summit, Delhi Police is patrolling the Raj Ghat area with the help of a tractor. pic.twitter.com/lJo0Wevrvs — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

Speaking to ANI, Shahdra DCP in-charge, Harsh Indora, said that their teams are carrying out all kinds of preventive actions against miscreants.

He also added that regular checking is being done along with combing operations at the Yamuna Khadar area because it is closer to the Raj Ghat venue, where the foreign delegates are expected to visit during the summit.

“Tear gas practice was also done today,” he added.

Around 1,30,000 security personnel have been deployed for the summit. Delhi Police personnel have also carried out drills and placed barricades in areas deemed necessary.

The G20 Summi t will take place on September 9 and 10 at the newly constructed Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.

From the city being adorned with brilliant lights to striking G20 logos being displayed on prominent roads and roundabouts, the national capital has adorned a captivating ambience ahead of the summit.