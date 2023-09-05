G20 Summit: Delhi Police claims MakeMyTrip’s email on ‘Delhi Bandh’ misleading, company clarifies

Delhi Police on Monday refuted the email sent by online travel platform MakeMyTrip to its customers that read “Delhi Bandh Hai” from September 8 to 10. In a tweet, Delhi Police said that the email sent out by MakeMyTrip falsely claims ‘Delhi Bandh Hai’ and asked the company to retract the mail with a clarification.

Delhi Police , which is the nodal agency for security arrangements for the G20 Summit scheduled to be held on September 9-10, said that the entire national capital is not closed during this period.

“The email sent out by @makemytripcare falsely claims that Delhi is closed from September 08th to 10th, 2023. In the wake of the # G20Summi t, there will be restrictions in the New Delhi District. We request @makemytrip to retract their email and issue a clarification,” Delhi Police tweeted.

After the tweet by Delhi Police , MakeMyTrip issued a clarification.

“We acknowledge the concern. What our email meant was that Delhi educational institutions, banks, financial institutions, and most offices will be closed and that movement will be restricted in the New Delhi district. The email may have caused a misunderstanding and is open to misinterpretation. We are immediately sending a clarification to the same email base.”

MakeMyTrip sent another email to its customers and wrote, “We wish to clarify that essential services in the New Delhi district will remain open, and although the movement would be restricted, bona fide residents of the area will be allowed.”

In a separate tweet, Delhi Police said that the whole of Delhi is open and just a small part of the NDMC area will have restrictions and requested news agencies to publish accurate details in consonance with the advisories.

The G20 Summit is scheduled to take place in Delhi on September 9 and 10 at Bharat Mandapam. The event is going to be a culmination of all the G20 meetings held throughout the year among the ministers, and the senior officials.

As reported by PTI, some areas in New Delhi such as Dhaula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath, and Bhikaji Cama Place are designated as "sensitive areas," but no markets will be shut. However, the delivery services won't be regulated in the New Delhi area during the summit. Besides these restrictions, essential services like grocery stores, ATMs, and medical stores will remain open even in the regulated zones.