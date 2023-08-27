G20 Summit: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for 'carcade' rehearsal today

1 Min Read
Ahead of the G20 Summit scheduled in the national capital for September, the Delhi Police will on Sunday hold a 'carcade' rehearsal from various points to Pragati Maidan. Traffic will be regulated at several places from 9 am to 12.30 pm, the police said.
The roads where traffic will be regulated are Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Barakhamba Road traffic signal, Janpath-Kartavya Path, Vivekanand Marg, under the Lodhi Road flyover, Shanti Van Chowk, Joseph Tito Marg-Siri Fort Road, Press Enclave Road-Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road and Saleem Garh Bypass, they said.
The police have asked commuters to plan their journeys accordingly.
Commuters are expected to experience congestion on these roads and junctions. Motorists are requested to have patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow the directions of traffic police personnel deployed at all intersections, they added.
